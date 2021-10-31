Interactive map of decorated homes
Kids' creepy Halloween drawings
Here are some popular costumes for Halloween this year
12 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this month
Advertisement
Two kids in ghost costumes trick-or-treating in the dark.
OTTAWA -- Rain is in the forecast for Halloween, but it should wrap up in time for kids to go out trick-or-treating.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for rain through the morning and early afternoon, with a high of 11 C.
The probability of rain is low from 4 p.m. onward, according to the hourly forecast, but the evening should remain cloudy.
Overnight, expect a few clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The low is 5 C.
Monday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 9 C.
A few more clouds move in Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers. The high is 7 C.
Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 4 C.