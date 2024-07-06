Rain, risk of thunderstorm in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

Rain and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast for the capital this Saturday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 26 C – humidex 34 – and a 60 per cent chance of showers today.

Tonight, a low of 17 C is forecasted. It's also going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers – risk of thunderstorm this evening and after midnight.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C. A low of 18 C and cloudy periods are forecasted for the night.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 30 C are forecasted to start the week on Monday. Cloudy skies and a low of 20 C are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this tome of year are a high of 26.1 C and a low of 15 C.