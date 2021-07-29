OTTAWA -- Rain is in the forecast for Ottawa along with cooler temperatures.

Environment Canada says today will be cloudy wth chance of showers in the afternoon, rish of a thunderstorm later in the day.

The high will be 22 degrees, but feel like 26 with the humidex.

Tonight will be cloudy and rainy, a low of 14 degrees.

The forecast for Friday calls for clouds and cooler temperatures. The high will be 18 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers. High of 21 degrees.