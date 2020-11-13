OTTAWA -- Expect a mixed bag of weather with seasonal temperatures this weekend in Ottawa.

Friday will have a high of 6 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada's forecast.

There's 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight.

Saturday there remains a chance of flurries early in the morning, but they should clear around noon. The high will be 4 C.

Sunday will warm up to 8 C, but expect a windy day with periods of rain. That could change to snow Sunday evening.

Things will cool down as next week progresses: Monday's high is 4 C, Tuesday's is -1 C and Wednesday's is -3 C.