OTTAWA -- Expect some unsettled weather on Thursday in the capital region before things clear up heading into the weekend.

The early light rain is expected to clear by later in the morning, although there's a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries late Thursday afternoon.

The high will be 5 C, with temperatures plunging to a low of -6 C overnight.

Friday will be sunny but cold. The wind chill will feel like a blistering -12 C in the morning. The temperature will eventually reach 1 C.

Saturday will warm up a bit: sunny with a high of 5 C.

The precipitation returns on Sunday, with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C.