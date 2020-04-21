OTTAWA -- That last little bit of winter just doesn't want to let go.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for snow flurries mixed with rain showers as the temperature struggles to reach just half of the season average.

Expect increasing cloudiness Tuesday with a rain/snow mix starting in the morning. The high is just 5°C, well below the 12°C average for this time of year.

As the temperature drops in the evening, any rain will change to flurries. We could have a couple of centimeters on the ground by Wednesday morning. The overnight low is -5°C.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy sky with a high of 3°C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

The long-term outlook for the remainder of the week is nice, however. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are all looking sunny with highs climbing back to normal by the weekend.