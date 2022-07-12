Rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for the capital

News -

Rain and potential thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday in Ottawa.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast will see a high of 23 C, but feel like 28 with humidex. Rain will continue with a risk of thunderstorms.

It will be cloudy overnight with change of showers and a risk of thunderstorm. The low will be 13 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy and a high of 23 C, humidex feeling like 25 C.

Thursday will see the hot temperatures return, a high of 17 C and a slight chance of showers.