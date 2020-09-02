OTTAWA -- Expect a rainy day with more humidity in the capital before things clear to end the week.

Showers are in the forecast for much of Wednesday, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

The high will be 24 C, but with the humidex it's expected to feel more like 33.

The showers should end Wednesday evening.

Thursday, expect a sunny day with a high of 25 C. There's a chance of showers overnight.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C.