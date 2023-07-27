Rain and dreary Thursday in the capital

OTTAWA -

A very rainy, dreary Thursday morning in the capital.

According to Environment Canada, the rain will continue all morning, but end near noon. It will be a cloudy afternoon with a small chance of showers, there is a risk of thunderstorm. The capital could see 10 to 15 mm of rain, the high will be 27 degrees, but with humidex feeling like 35.

The forecast for Friday calls for clouds in the morning, and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind could also just up to 50 km/h. The high will be 28 C with temperatures falling to 22 in the afternoon.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 24 C.

The sun returns on Sunday with a high of 25 C.