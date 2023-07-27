Rain and dreary Thursday in the capital
A very rainy, dreary Thursday morning in the capital.
According to Environment Canada, the rain will continue all morning, but end near noon. It will be a cloudy afternoon with a small chance of showers, there is a risk of thunderstorm. The capital could see 10 to 15 mm of rain, the high will be 27 degrees, but with humidex feeling like 35.
The forecast for Friday calls for clouds in the morning, and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind could also just up to 50 km/h. The high will be 28 C with temperatures falling to 22 in the afternoon.
Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 24 C.
The sun returns on Sunday with a high of 25 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Kyiv launches major push against Russian forces, officials and analysts say
Ukraine has launched a major push to dislodge Russian forces from the country's southeast as part of its weekslong counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to the battle, according to Western and Ukrainian officials and analysts.
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A massive cabinet shuffle, the death of a beloved singer and a girl missing for nearly four years walks into a U.S. police station. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say three people are dead and two others are injured following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Jemseg Tuesday afternoon.
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
'It doesn't make any sense': N.S. fire evacuees question high power bills
Some of the Nova Scotia wildfire evacuees are questioning why their recent power bills are higher than this time last year, when there was no power to their neighbourhoods for days or even weeks.
Toronto
Toronto car theft victim says he had to travel to Montreal to get Range Rover back
Stephen Taub says he knew exactly where a Range Rover stolen from his Toronto driveway was located, thanks to a tracking device. But he had to travel all the way to Montreal himself to recover it.
Officers gather for procession to honour Toronto police dog killed in line of duty
Dozens of officers gathered downtown on Thursday morning for a procession to honour a Toronto police dog who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
Montreal
Suspect in stabbing of Montreal police officer to appear in court Thursday
A man is scheduled to appear in the Court of Quebec on Thursday after he was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Montreal police officer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman and 12-year-old daughter killed in Lachine: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
A quick guide to Montreal's 2023 Pride Festival
The countdown is on for the Montreal Pride Festival, happening August 3 to 13. The 17th edition of the largest LGBTQ2S+ celebration in the Francophone world includes performances from over 150 artists in The Village, Olympic Park and other venues.
Northern Ontario
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Impaired southwestern Ont. driver charged in Highway 144 crash
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury on Wednesday morning has resulted in charges being laid against an alleged impaired driver from southwestern Ontario, police say.
London
A break is in sight from the heat and humidity
A heat warning remains in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
Vandals strike at St. Aidans church in London
Several of the pride doors that were installed on the weekend as part of pride festivities, were spray painted
Pushback over London encampment removal as homeless seek new shelter
Steps taken to remove an encampment that was unpopular with neighbours may have driven the social challenges deeper into the residential area.
Winnipeg
Tornado warnings issued throughout Manitoba, storms bring significant hail
A number of tornado warnings were issued throughout Manitoba Wednesday evening, as storms rolled through the province.
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Kitchener
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region
It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.
-
The sport of pickleball has become more popular over the past few years, sometimes making court space hard to find in Waterloo Region and beyond.
Calgary
Fuel truck rolls, spills diesel into storm drain in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway after a twin-axel fuel truck rolled onto its side in the northeast, spilling most of its fuel into a storm drain.
'We are deeply sorry': Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
Electric vehicle sales on the rise in Saskatchewan
Supply for electric vehicles is starting to outpace demand across Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
Vancouver
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
Vancouver considering changes to zoning and development bylaws, allowing multiplexes on single lots
A potential housing bylaw change in Vancouver is looking to make living in the city more attainable.
'We certainly need to do better': BC Ferries addresses communications fiasco
Frustration is mounting with BC Ferries following a communication disaster on Tuesday where the wrong information about wait times was posted online, causing prospective passengers to cancel plans or divert to other terminals.
Regina
Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina's city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
RM of Edenwold to hold public forum over compost facility
The concerns of residents in Pilot Butte seem to have been heard by the RM of Edenwold, as the municipal authority has decided to hold a public forum over the construction of a compost facility that has turned into a contentious issue.
Rally held in Regina shows solidarity for 'Search the Landfill' movement
As the fight continues in Winnipeg to have a landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, a group in Regina was determined to show solidarity.