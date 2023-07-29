Rain and below seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Saturday

A rainy and cool final Saturday of July is in the forecast for Ottawa.

As the cleanup continues following Saturday's severe thunderstorm that damaged trees and properties, Environment Canada is calling for rain all afternoon.

The forecast calls for showers beginning late this morning. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 12 C.

The temperatures for this weekend will be below seasonal. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

A mix of sun and cloud expected on Sunday, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 27 degrees.

The outlook for Monday is sunny and a high of 22 C. Sunshine on Tuesday with a high of 23 C.