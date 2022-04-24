Quyon, Que. home a total loss after fire

A home in Quyon has been destroyed by fire.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said in a news release the fire started in a garage at around 7 a.m. Saturday before spreading to the home.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, both the home and garage were lost, with damage estimated at $200,000.

There was concern for a resident who was missing, but he was found that afternoon in good health.

According to the Pontiac fire department, the fire was accidental in nature.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.