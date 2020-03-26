Quyon Ferry will suspend service on Friday due to COVID-19 pandemic
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:06PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Quyon Ferry will dock on Friday evening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The popular ferry connecting Ottawa and Quyon across the Ottawa River launched for the season on Monday.
But in a statement on its website, the Quyon Ferry says “in belief that everyone must do their part during this difficult times, as of Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m. we have chosen to suspend ferry service.”
Service will be suspended until April 13.