OTTAWA -- The Quyon Ferry will dock on Friday evening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular ferry connecting Ottawa and Quyon across the Ottawa River launched for the season on Monday.

But in a statement on its website, the Quyon Ferry says “in belief that everyone must do their part during this difficult times, as of Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m. we have chosen to suspend ferry service.”

Service will be suspended until April 13.