Quyon Ferry will open for the season on Thursday

It's one of the signs of spring in the Ottawa area, with the Quyon Ferry set to open for the season on Thursday.

The cable ferry, which runs on the Ottawa River between Quyon, Que. and near Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., closes every winter but usually opens in late March or early April.

This year, however, likely thanks to high temperatures, operators say the Quyon Ferry will open at 5:30 a.m. on March 7.

The March 7 opening is the earliest opening date in the ferry's history.

The Quyon Ferry is the largest electric ferry on the Ottawa River and leaves a dock every 10 minutes.

Last year, the ferry opened on March 25. In 2022, it wasn't open until April 1.