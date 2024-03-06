Quyon Ferry will open for the season on Thursday
It's one of the signs of spring in the Ottawa area, with the Quyon Ferry set to open for the season on Thursday.
The cable ferry, which runs on the Ottawa River between Quyon, Que. and near Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., closes every winter but usually opens in late March or early April.
This year, however, likely thanks to high temperatures, operators say the Quyon Ferry will open at 5:30 a.m. on March 7.
The March 7 opening is the earliest opening date in the ferry's history.
The Quyon Ferry is the largest electric ferry on the Ottawa River and leaves a dock every 10 minutes.
Last year, the ferry opened on March 25. In 2022, it wasn't open until April 1.
Ottawa Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING Senators trade Tarasenko to Florida
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High levels of cancer-causing chemical found in acne treatments
High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent U.S. laboratory Valisure.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
Blast rocks Odesa during a visit by Zelenskyy and Greece's PM
A Russian missile struck Odesa on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the Black Sea port city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
'Most things are available for a price.' Secrets of a celebrity travel agent
From private jets to bizarre requests, VIP travel agents spill the details on how celebrities navigate global travel.
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's why
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
These American cities will pay you up to US$15,000 to move there
Some U.S. cities and towns are offering relocation packages to attract new residents, with everything from cash incentives to outdoor activity passes to free eggs.
King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.
King Charles' cancer diagnosis highlights the long waiting times many people in the U.K. face
Waiting times to diagnose and treat cancer across the U.K. have worsened in recent years and are near record highs -- and experts say too many cancers are diagnosed too late.
Atlantic
Additional weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
Audit ordered for N.B. travel nurses contracts
The New Brunswick auditor general is conducting an independent audit on the management of travel nurse contracts.
N.S. teachers, union cite rising school violence, burnout as challenges
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union recently conducted a survey with more than 3,519 members that found 84 per cent of teachers in the province have considered walking away from the job or relocating to a different province or country in the last five years.
Toronto
Ontario to ban liens from being placed on homes in exchange for HVAC appliances
The Ontario government will be banning liens placed on property in exchange for certain household appliances sometime in the spring.
Ontario’s Bill 124 led to overspending in third quarter, financial watchdog finds
Remedial salary payments to Ontario’s public sector workers as a result of the Doug Ford government’s wage-cap law may have contributed to overspending, according to a new report.
Video shows bag's 30-kilometre journey through Toronto's Pearson Airport
As travellers get ready to take off for the March Break, Canada’s largest airport is offering a behind-the-scenes look at how baggage gets to its destination.
Montreal
'Owning' vs raising a child: What it means to foster in Quebec
Fostering, majority, tutorship and adoption: the jargon prospective families have to learn before embarking on a journey to welcome a child into their home can be overwhelming.
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Protesters face off in Montreal over controversial presentation for land sale in Israel, West Bank
There was another protest in Montreal by pro-Palestinian supporters who condemned a real estate presentation for Canadians to buy land in Israel and in the West Bank.
Northern Ontario
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
Greater Sudbury’s six speed enforcement cameras will be moved to different locations
Greater Sudbury is adding to its arsenal of automated enforcement options with the addition of six speed enforcement cameras.
Snowmobile hits house in northern Ont., driver found hiding under a tarp
An early morning snowmobile ride in Cochrane earlier this month ended with a collision into a house and several charges.
London
Reimagine Southdale: First major community housing upgrade in 50 years
For the first time in more than five decades, London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) is taking major steps to upgrade its housing stock while putting a dent in the housing crisis.
Woodstock, Brantford police make $270,000 drug bust
The investigation started in January and culminated on Monday and Tuesday with the help of multiple police units.
Cat perishes in overnight house fire in London
Crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of Saddy Ave. near Bournemouth Drive around 1 a.m. The call to 9-1-1 came from neighbours and when crews arrive, one occupant of the home was waiting outside.
Winnipeg
Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
'We will be busy in the city': Winnipeg police say arrests ongoing in interprovincial organized crime probe
Winnipeg police say they arrested multiple people Wednesday as part of an ongoing, interprovincial investigation into organized crime.
'We need to be alert': Roussin says public should check measles vaccination status
Manitoba’s chief public health officer is reminding the public to get up to date on their vaccines in light of a surge in measles cases in Canada.
Kitchener
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
$80K in drugs, cash and handgun seized in search of Calgary, Cochrane homes
An Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams search of homes in Calgary and Cochrane turned up more than $80,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.
Downtown Calgary safety issues the focus of new report
A group tasked with finding ways to make downtown Calgary safer is releasing its final report Wednesday morning.
Alberta Ballet meets powwow in new dance collaboration: 'It’s important for me to share my culture'
A program at the Alberta Ballet School in Calgary is combining powwow and ballet.
Saskatoon
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
Traffic restricted on Highway 11 following 'serious' collision near Bladworth, Sask.
RCMP say the northbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed and southbound traffic has been restricted to one lane Wednesday morning following a serious collision near Bladworth, Sask.
Sask. housing inventory drops to 18-year low with 'no signs of improving'
The squeeze on housing in Saskatchewan is getting tighter, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.
Edmonton
Central bank holds interest rate at 5 per cent as inflation appears to cool
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes on
A Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell hits bottom, but it's not quite done yet
This is the bottom. After a string of days with mornings in the mid minus 20s, Edmonton hit -27 C this morning.
Vancouver
Vancouver Police Board, Heiltsuk Nation should conduct new apology ceremony: human rights commissioner
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is calling on the Vancouver Police Board and the Heiltsuk Nation to repair their relationship through a new apology ceremony.
Calls to Vancouver fire crews increased by 10 per cent in 2023: report
The annual report for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is highlighting some major challenges as it comes off a record year for calls.
A supervised consumption site for Richmond, B.C., was ditched. Why are critics still so furious?
Plans for supervised consumption sites sometimes result in a community backlash, but the response in Richmond, B.C., has lasted long after authorities said in mid-February that a proposal to explore the idea had been scrapped.
Regina
Investigation underway after man appears at Regina confectionery with apparent stab wounds
Regina police say a man was taken to hospital after showing up at a local confectionery with apparent stab wounds Wednesday morning.
Regina's mayor to ask council for travel approval to France
Regina's Mayor Sandra Masters will ask council to approve a trip to France at Wednesday’s city council meeting.