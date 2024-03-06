OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Quyon Ferry will open for the season on Thursday

    CTV Ottawa: Quyon ferry back in action
    Share

    It's one of the signs of spring in the Ottawa area, with the Quyon Ferry set to open for the season on Thursday.

    The cable ferry, which runs on the Ottawa River between Quyon, Que. and near Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., closes every winter but usually opens in late March or early April.

    This year, however, likely thanks to high temperatures, operators say the Quyon Ferry will open at 5:30 a.m. on March 7.

    The March 7 opening is the earliest opening date in the ferry's history.

    The Quyon Ferry is the largest electric ferry on the Ottawa River and leaves a dock every 10 minutes.

    Last year, the ferry opened on March 25. In 2022, it wasn't open until April 1.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News