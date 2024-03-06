Quyon Ferry expected to announce earliest opening date on Wednesday
One of the signs of spring in the Ottawa area is the opening of the Quyon Ferry and operators are saying it could start taking passengers earlier than ever this year.
The cable ferry, which runs on the Ottawa River between Quyon, Que. and near Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., closes every winter but usually opens in late March or early April.
This year, however, likely thanks to high temperatures, operators say the ferry could open this week.
"We are projecting this Thursday, March 7, 2024," a note on the ferry's website says. "Stay tuned for confirmation on Wednesday, March 6 (evening)."
If it opens March 7, it would be the earliest opening date in the ferry's history.
The Quyon Ferry is the largest electric ferry on the Ottawa River and leaves a dock every 10 minutes.
Last year, the ferry opened on March 25. In 2022, it wasn't open until April 1.
