Quinte West, Ont. man facing charges of dangerous driving in stolen car

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 19-year-old is facing charges following a complaint of dangerous driving using a stolen vehicle in Quinte West, Ont. last weekend.

Police say they received a call on Saturday reporting someone is driving a 2024 Toyota Tundra dangerously. Police add that the car was stolen from the Toronto area.

Police tried to stop the driver multiple times before the driver stopped, got out of the car and ran away near the intersection of Colonial Drive and Harmer Road.

"The OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and OPP Aviation Unit assisted in searching the area. The accused was located and taken into custody," the OPP said in a news release on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was charged with flight from peace officer, two counts of dangerous driving, failure to stop after accident and possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The driver will appear in court at a later date.