Questions raised over texts, emails to city councillors opposing installation of Barrhaven sprung structures

Many Kanata residents are pushing back against the installation of a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers, holding a rally Saturday to oppose the decision.

A city memo announced this week that 40 Hearst Way, part of the Eagleson Park and Ride in Kanata South, would be used for a "newcomer welcoming centre" as required. The first such structure is planned for 1645 Woodroffe Ave., near the Nepean Sportsplex

It comes on the heels of two opposition rallies in Barrhaven, at the corner of Greenbank Road and Highbury Park Drive, a location that was initially on the shortlist, but was later removed.

A freedom of information request from the City of Ottawa obtained by Newstalk 580 CFRA and CTV News shows a concerted effort between local councillors and the Barrhaven Business Improvement Area (BIA) to keep the facility out of the community.

This includes emails and dozens of text messages from local city councillors David Hill and Wilson Lo to apply pressure and strategize on messaging. In a July email, Barrhaven BIA executive director, Andrea Steenbakkers cited concerns about the structure being an "eyesore" and in proximity to schools.

"I'm having a hard time understanding how the middle of suburbia could possibly be the best location for this 25-40 year eyesore of a tent and especially considering the proposed use. The proximity to multiple schools and the number of families and children alone should be avoided since there were 60 plus other sites considered," read the email from Steenbakkers to the Barrhaven councillors.

Chair of the Barrhaven BIA, Jason MacDonald, also told the councillors he owned a business directly near the proposed site.

"Obviously I have two horses in this race with my building being one of the direct neighbours, besides the Highbury Mall and Fire station," MacDonald said in one email to Lo and Hill.

The Barrhaven BIA said in a statement that it is standard practice for BIA’s to support or oppose developments that impact the community. It did not answer whether BIA board members and others knew of his connection to the nearby property and whether this constituted a conflict of interest as chair of the board.

"Our entire Board has been in constant communication with our Councillors and have discussed this proposal at length since July. We share their opinion, and that of our MPP and MP, that there are other solutions that better align with the responsible use of taxpayer funds, including commercial taxpayers, our members," the Barrhaven BIA said in a statement to CFRA's Andrew Pinsent.

"We have shared weekly updates with our members since July, as provided by the Councillors, regarding our shared position. It is standard practice for BIAs, and community-based groups in general, to advocate for and/or against proposals that impact their community,"

Lo had been one of the councillors leading the push to oppose the sprung structures in Barrhaven. He said in a statement to CTV News that he favours a more permanent solution to the migrant crisis in the city.

"Our arguments were never Barrhaven versus asylum seekers or Barrhaven versus another part of the city. Our concerns were based on the built form, especially with better options available, particularly the small-scale support services already embedded in our community and advances in modular construction. I will continue working in the background to address that concern the best we can, as well as overall concerns about the communication and transparency during the process," Lo said.

Councillor Marty Carr, who has been supportive of sprung structures, said she was surprised by the BIA's staunch opposition.

"I was surprised to see a BIA openly reject the idea of newcomers living in their ward, especially when you're representing businesses that employ these individuals and these individuals could patronize the community," said Carr, in an interview.

Councillor Sean Devine agrees.

"I'm hearing people opposed to it, but I'm hearing a lot of people who are ready to support this, who are ready to welcome people in and who want to participate and help out," Devine said.

"This site was selected because it's close to transit, so the support is there. The site was selected because it's in proximity to a city facility near the Sportsplex. In terms of the onsite support services, there will be food here, there will be language training, employment services, settlement services. It's meant to be a self-sustained site that will provide services temporarily for these people who will be here for 30 to 90 days."

The city says Ottawa is seeing the impact of global migration and it's hoping to alleviate pressure on shelters and overflowing community centres.

Over 6,000 people have signed a petition opposing the structures. The petition is demanding a "strategic revaluation of the proposed locations" and is urging the City of Ottawa to "consider alternatives that can accommodate these shelters without impacting established communities."

Another rally is planned to oppose the Nepean structure on Sunday.