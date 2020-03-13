OTTAWA -- Motorists are being advised to avoid the downtown section of the Queensway this weekend.

Highway 417 will be closed in both directions at Nicholas for approximately 17 hours during the opening weekend of March Break.

The Queensway will be closed at Nicholas Street from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday for construction work.

The City of Ottawa says the closure will allow construction crews to install six steel girders across the road as part of the Nicholas Street underpass replacement.

The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas Street and Metcalfe Street will also be closed, but all other ramps in the area will remain open.

A section of Hwy 417 will be closed from 6pm Mar 14 until 11am Mar 15 for @ONTransport replacement of the Nicholas St. underpass. Travelling from the WEST-end this wkd? Use the map to help you through the detour. Plan ahead and expect delays. https://t.co/n9qlMp8tfM #OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/Z5RWfFGekT — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) March 12, 2020

The following detours will be in effect during the closure:

Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure:

Exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Mann Avenue

Keep right for Mann Avenue

Turn left on Greenfield Avenue

Turn left to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Lees Avenue

Turn left on Lees Avenue

Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas

From Gatineau

Motorists coming across the Macdonald-Cartier or Alexandria bridges from Gatineau to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed to St. Patrick Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right into the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From ByWard Market

Motorists coming from the ByWard Market to access eastbound Highway 417 should travel east on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From Sandy Hill

Motorists from Sandy Hill should proceed north on Nicholas Street

Continue north on Waller Street

Turn Right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From the downtown core, west of Rideau Canal

Motorists coming from the downtown core to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed eastbound on Laurier Avenue

Turn left on Charlotte Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe