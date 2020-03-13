Queensway will be closed at Nicholas for 17 hours this weekend
OTTAWA -- Motorists are being advised to avoid the downtown section of the Queensway this weekend.
Highway 417 will be closed in both directions at Nicholas for approximately 17 hours during the opening weekend of March Break.
The Queensway will be closed at Nicholas Street from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday for construction work.
The City of Ottawa says the closure will allow construction crews to install six steel girders across the road as part of the Nicholas Street underpass replacement.
The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas Street and Metcalfe Street will also be closed, but all other ramps in the area will remain open.
The following detours will be in effect during the closure:
Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure:
- Exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Mann Avenue
- Keep right for Mann Avenue
- Turn left on Greenfield Avenue
- Turn left to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure
- Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Lees Avenue
- Turn left on Lees Avenue
- Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Detour for Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas
From Gatineau
- Motorists coming across the Macdonald-Cartier or Alexandria bridges from Gatineau to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed to St. Patrick Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right into the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From ByWard Market
- Motorists coming from the ByWard Market to access eastbound Highway 417 should travel east on Rideau Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From Sandy Hill
- Motorists from Sandy Hill should proceed north on Nicholas Street
- Continue north on Waller Street
- Turn Right on Rideau Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From the downtown core, west of Rideau Canal
- Motorists coming from the downtown core to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed eastbound on Laurier Avenue
- Turn left on Charlotte Street
- Turn right on Rideau Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe
- Motorists should travel eastbound on Isabella Street
- Turn right on Elgin Street
- Bear left onto Hawthrone Avenue and cross the Pretoria Bridge
- Turn right on Main Street
- Turn left on Lees Avenue
- Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp