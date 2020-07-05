OTTAWA -- A four-kilometre section of the Queensway may not reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

A section of Hwy. 417 has been closed between Bronson and Carling Avenue since 8 p.m. Thursday while crews replace the bridges over the O-Train tracks and the Canadian Pacific Railway.

The work was scheduled to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, with the road open in time for the new work week.

However, the City of Ottawa announced Sunday evening the work might take longer than expected, and the Ministry of Transportation has advised the highway may still be closed Monday morning.

"New 417 bridges at O-Train are in place. Final work is being done to get highway open," the city said on Twitter at 6:36 p.m.

"However, due to unforeseen challenges, the 417 may still be closed at 6 a.m. (Monday). Updates to follow."

The City of Ottawa listed the detours around the closure on the Queensway.

Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure:

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Continue onto Raymond Street

Turn left on Booth Street

Turn right on Carling Avenue

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

(Courtesy: City of Ottawa)

Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

(Courtesy: City of Ottawa)