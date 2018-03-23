

Motorists will no longer be able to access the eastbound Queensway from the westbound Carling Avenue on-ramp.

The on-ramp from the westbound lanes of Carling leading to the Queensway near the Westgate Shopping Centre has permanently closed..

It's part of the rehabilitation and widening of Highway 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation is recommending traffic follow Kirkwood to Carling to access the existing ramp to Highway 417 eastbound.

Residents living in the area have expressed concerns about traffic flow and additional vehicles around the Kirkwood on-ramp.