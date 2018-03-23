Queensway EB on-ramp at Carling closes today
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 2:52AM EDT
Motorists will no longer be able to access the eastbound Queensway from the westbound Carling Avenue on-ramp.
The on-ramp from the westbound lanes of Carling leading to the Queensway near the Westgate Shopping Centre has permanently closed..
It's part of the rehabilitation and widening of Highway 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive.
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation is recommending traffic follow Kirkwood to Carling to access the existing ramp to Highway 417 eastbound.
Residents living in the area have expressed concerns about traffic flow and additional vehicles around the Kirkwood on-ramp.
MTO has advised that the closure of the Highway 417 Carling on-ramp at Westgate will take place on March 26 as part of their 417-widening project. I secured funding for speedbumps on Coldrey Avenue, but installation likely not until next year. https://t.co/dV1T67773N pic.twitter.com/G38TpbyAtg— Riley Brockington (@RiverWardRiley) March 20, 2018