Queensway Carleton Hospital warns of higher than usual wait times in ER due to patient volumes

The Queensway Carleton Hospital warns patients may face longer wait times than usual in its emergency department as it deals with an influx in patients.

The hospital in Ottawa's west end is operating at 113 per cent occupancy on Wednesday, with 29 patients already admitted to the hospital without a bed.

"Wait time alert: We are currently seeing a high volume of patients admitted to hospital and in our emergency department," the Queensway Carleton Hospital said on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, wait times are likely to be higher than usual. Please know, the team is working hard to deliver quality care for every patient who comes through our door. We know this is frustrating for you and your loved ones. We really appreciate your patience and support."

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says other options for non-emergency medical care include a walk-in clinic or your family doctor.

Several Ottawa hospitals are dealing with long waits in the emergency department this fall due to high patient volumes and staffing challenges.