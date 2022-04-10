Queensway Carleton Hospital seeing a rise in violent patients in the emergency department
The Queensway Carleton Hospital is asking for a "little more kindness in our lives", as it sees an increase of violence and aggression towards hospital staff in the emergency department.
The hospital in Ottawa's west end says there has been a spike in "Code Whites" to deal with a violent patient in the emergency room as patient volumes increase and people wait longer for care.
"Over the past week, our ED has been seeing an increase of patients," the Queensway Carleton Hospital said on social media.
"Patients are presenting with a higher acuity – meaning they’re sicker and require more care from the team. Some require more acute care and need to be admitted."
On Friday, the hospital reported seeing 42 ambulances per day over the previous three days.
"Please know the team is working hard to care for everyone and get patients who need to be admitted, admitted," the hospital said, adding patient volumes have resulted in people waiting longer for care.
"There is a bit of a wait right now. We are actively working on it."
The hospital says, "unfortunately", Code White calls have doubled over the past year, averaging one per day.
"We had 34 code whites in March alone. ED got the most of them," the hospital says, adding, "This is not okay."
"Violence and aggression towards our team will not be tolerated. They do not deserve the threats and verbal abuse they have received."
The Queensway Carleton Hospital says while the current situation can be stressful, we all need a "little more kindness in our lives" and at the hospital.
"Healthcare workers are human, no matter how many times they’re seen as superheroes: they’re exhausted too. Please treat them with the respect they deserve."
