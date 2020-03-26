OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital has put out an online plea for donations of personal protective equipment for their medical staff, as well as money, as they battle COVID-19 on the front line.

In a YouTube video, doctors from the hospital address the crisis head on.

"If you look at these unprecedented times, and the volume of equipment and supplies that we consume, it's so far outside our normal," said QCH Chief of Staff Dr. Sanjay Acharya in the five-and-a-half-minute video. "A crisis like this can easily add $30,000 a week to our operating costs and it can go upwards from there."

Donations to the Queensway Carleton Hospital can be made through La Vie Executive Health.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital had briefly opened a drive-thru testing facility for COVID-19, but it was only offered for a single night, to help ease the backlog of people looking for tests before the assessment centre at the Brewer Arena opened.

Hospitals and paramedic services are seeing a shortage in protective equipment as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout Canada.

Renfrew Paramedics issued a call for donations this week.

Some University of Ottawa medical students got together to gather supplies and were able to find more than 2,000 masks and 60,000 pairs of gloves to donate to local hospitals.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the Province has more than five million masks and 12 million gloves on order. He also said several Ontario-based companies are retooling to be able to supply critical items like N95 respirator masks.