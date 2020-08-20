OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital says one full week with no COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital is a "wonderful milestone to celebrate."

In a message on Twitter, the west-end hospital said it was marking one full week with no COVID-19 patients.

"Thank you, Ottawa for your hard work! Keep up your efforts, and remember to follow Ottawa Public Health: wash your hands, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing."

On Aug. 13, the Queensway Carleton Hospital announced it was the first time since March 13 that there were no cases of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Ottawa Public Health reports eight people are currently in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19, including one in the ICU.