Queensway-Carleton Hospital marks one week with no COVID-19 patients
The Queensway Carleton Hospital marks one week with no COVID-19 patients in the hospital. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/QCHOttawa)
OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital says one full week with no COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital is a "wonderful milestone to celebrate."
In a message on Twitter, the west-end hospital said it was marking one full week with no COVID-19 patients.
"Thank you, Ottawa for your hard work! Keep up your efforts, and remember to follow Ottawa Public Health: wash your hands, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing."
On Aug. 13, the Queensway Carleton Hospital announced it was the first time since March 13 that there were no cases of COVID-19 at the hospital.
Ottawa Public Health reports eight people are currently in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19, including one in the ICU.