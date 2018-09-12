

Don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles in the area of Lyon and Queen streets Wednesday evening: it’s just a training exercise.

First responders are conducting the exercise at the Lyon LRT station from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The exercise is to prepare for the new Confederation Line’s opening.

Police, fire and paramedics will all be involved in the exercise.

Queen Street will be closed between Kent and Lyon streets from 4 to 10:30 p.m.