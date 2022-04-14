Queen's University extends mandatory mask policy on campus until the end of May

Masks will be mandatory on campus at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. until the end of May.

The university has announced it will extend its policy requiring everyone taking part in activities on campus to wear medical-grade masks this spring, and is encouraging all staff, faculty and students to wear masks in crowded indoor settings off-campus.

"Masking is one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Queen's University said in a statement on Thursday.

"With this in mind, the university has decided to extend the masking requirements until the end of May 2022, at which time it will review the continuation of the requirement.

"This action is being taken for our employees’ wellbeing and to help ensure the university can continue to deliver safely on its academic mission throughout the spring."

Queen's University is also urging everyone to receive all vaccinations and boosters.

Carleton University announced on Thursday that it was extending the mandatory mask mandate for indoor buildings until further notice. The mandatory mask rules for buildings and classrooms at the Ottawa university was set to end at the end of April.