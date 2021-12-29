A fatal crash has closed the Highway 417 on-ramp near the East Hawkesbury Travel Information Centre.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 44-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the OPP identified the victim as Josee Grenier, 44, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate the crash.