Advertisement
Quebec woman killed in crash on Highway 417 ramp near Hawkesbury info centre
Published Wednesday, December 29, 2021 12:31PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 30, 2021 9:43AM EST
Share:
A fatal crash has closed the Highway 417 on-ramp near the East Hawkesbury Travel Information Centre.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 44-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday, the OPP identified the victim as Josee Grenier, 44, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.
Police continue to investigate the crash.