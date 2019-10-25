GATINEAU, Que. -- A 38-year-old Gatineau, Que., woman is facing several charges stemming from an apartment fire last August that claimed the life of a three-month-old baby and badly injured another child and an adult.

A spokesperson for the Gatineau police says the suspect was arrested on Thursday ahead of an arraignment on Friday.

The woman faces charges including manslaughter, arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.

The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 31 in an apartment in the western Quebec city's Buckingham district.

The baby died later the same day.

Police says all five people inside the apartment, including the woman, were injured.

Two others -- a man in his 30s and a toddler under the age of 2 -- are still in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say two fires were allegedly set -- one inside the unit and another in a car outside.