OTTAWA -- Travel restrictions will remain in place at the Gatineau-Ottawa border for the first long weekend of summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Quebec Government will lift the ban on non-essential travel and the police checkpoints along the Ottawa River on Monday.

In a statement, the Quebec Government announced the highway checkpoints at the Gatineau-Ottawa border will be removed as of Monday, May 18, as recommended by public health officials.

On Friday afternoon, Gatineau Police were still setting up checkpoints at the Champlain Bridge, checking with drivers to see if the travel was essential.

The Quebec Government implemented travel restrictions between Gatineau and Ottawa on April 1 as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The ban on non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais was lifted on May 11, but the restrictions remained in place at the bridges over the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Gatineau.

The government is still asking residents to avoid non-essential travel from one region to another or from one city to another.

Since the Quebec Government introduced the travel restrictions at the Gatineau-Ottawa border on April 1, Gatineau Police and the Surete du Quebec have been setting up random police checkpoints at the crossings to stop non-essential travel.

A petition calling on the Quebec government to allow Ottawa-rea residents accessed to their residential properties in Quebec has 7,600 signatures.