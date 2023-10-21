Quebec's post-secondary tuition hike for out-of-province students has some reconsidering options

Tuition fees for out-of-province university students in Quebec are set to nearly double next year, as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking students in an effort to protect the French language.

The massive hike has some students and parents in eastern Ontario questioning where to attend next fall.

Grade 12 student Nicholas Husband has his sights set on McGill University.

"I think it's just got a really good reputation, especially for like, the science programs, and yeah, a lot of our parents went to McGill, so there's that kind of affinity. And it's pretty close to home as well."

But Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province students has the Lisgar Collegiate student open to options.

"I'd like to go to McGill, but it's definitely sparked the question of if it's worth it to go to an Ontario university."

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government estimates that tuition for out-of-province students will jump from $8,992 to $17,000 in the fall of 2024.

"It will absolutely be a critical piece in our decision making," says parent Shawna Babcock.

Babcock says her Grade 12 daughter's first choice for next year is McGill.

I think that a political decision like this changes the whole culture of a particular university."

The McGill and Concordia University student unions are coming together to denounce the hikes.

"Currently, we are standing in solidarity with McGill and Concordia. We have a very close relationship on this matter," says Bryn Empey, a Bishop's University student. "There's a lot of concerns about this policy on campus."

Quebec universities have been popular options with Ottawa students, but the tuition hike has some students looking to stay in Ontario.

"Most of them are not going to go to Montreal anymore; they're going to go somewhere in Ontario. They have to change now, which sucks," says grade 12 student Caspar Boole.

"I don't know, if you're going there for, like, six years, that's, like, a lot of money," adds Grade 12 student Edgar Draves. "I think I'd rather just go to a different university."

--With files from CTV Montreal's Rachel Lau and Lillian Roy.