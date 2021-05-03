GATINEAU, QUE. -- The Quebec government is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Monday, the lowest daily case count in more than six weeks.

The region, which includes Gatineau and western Quebec, last saw a case count this low in early March, reporting eight cases on March 10. There were record highs in April, with a peak of 290 cases of COVID-19 cases in the region on April 12.

Quebec as a whole reported fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, also its lowest total since March.

The Outaouais is under the tightest pandemic restrictions in Quebec, with an 8 p.m. curfew and widespread closures, including schools.

Daily case counts have been steadily dropping in recent days, but last week Premier Francois Legault extended restrictions until May 9, saying the region was at its limit when it comes to hospital capacity. The restrictions were set to end May 3.

According to the CISSS de l'Outaouais, 50 people are in the region's hospitals with COVID-19 complications and seven are in intensive care.