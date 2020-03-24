RENFREW, ONT. -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) says they've been notified that a resident of Quebec who works in Renfrew County has tested positive for COVID-19.

"RCDHU has been working with the employer and have identified workers in Renfrew County and District who could possibly have been exposed," said Melissa Botz, Coordinator of Communications and Emergency Preparedness for the RCDHU, in a press release. "RCDHU has delivered specific instruction to these individuals on self isolation and self monitoring for symptoms."

The note from the health unit did not identify the patient in any way, or say where they worked.

Due to a shortage of testing material, the RCDHU said it is prioritizing testing the most vulnerable populations but, if the workers identified begin to show symptoms of COVID-19 disease, the health unit will assume they are "probable cases."

A probable case is defined as:

A person with a fever (over 38 degrees Celsius) and/or onset of (or exacerbation of chronic) cough AND any of the following within 14 days prior to onset of illness;

Travel to an impacted area; or

Close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19; or

Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who has been to an impacted area; and

In whom laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 is not available, recommended, inconclusive, or negative.

"RCDHU wants to assure residents that we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily and currently there are no laboratory confirmed cases in Renfrew County and District as of March 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.," Botz said.

The health unit continues to stress the importance of physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, including through avoiding non-essential trips into the community, working from home, if possible, and keeping at least two metres away from others if spending time outdoors.