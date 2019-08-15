

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) are probing the discovery of two bodies at a home in Lac-des-Plages, about 120 km northeast of Ottawa.

The bodies were found at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Energie 104.1 in Gatineau, the SQ has assigned its major crimes unit to lead the investigation.

Investigators will be trying to determine the cause of death and whether any criminal elements are involved.

The identities of the two people have not been made public.