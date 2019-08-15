Quebec provincial police investigating deaths of two people in the Outaouais
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:42AM EDT
Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) are probing the discovery of two bodies at a home in Lac-des-Plages, about 120 km northeast of Ottawa.
The bodies were found at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Energie 104.1 in Gatineau, the SQ has assigned its major crimes unit to lead the investigation.
Investigators will be trying to determine the cause of death and whether any criminal elements are involved.
The identities of the two people have not been made public.