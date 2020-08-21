OTTAWA -- Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) are asking for the public's help locating a missing 81-year-old man from the town of Low.

Peter Mulrooney left his home in Low Aug. 20, at around 7 p.m. and was last seen in a Wakefield restaurant at around 8:15 p.m.

Mulrooney is described as white, 165 cm (5'4") tall, weighing 105 kg (231 lbs). He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green coat, shorts, and knee-length black rubber boots.

He drives a white, 1989 two-door Mercury Cougar with a red cloth roof.

His family is concerned for his safety because he is without his medication and he may be confused or disoriented.

Police say he could be in the Outaouais region or elsewhere in Quebec.

Anyone who sees Peter Mulrooney is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that could help find this individual can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264 .