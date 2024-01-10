OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Quebec police seek help identifying Thurso home invasion suspect

    The Sûreté du Québec are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Thurso, Que. on July 31, 2023. (Sûreté du Québec/handout) The Sûreté du Québec are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Thurso, Que. on July 31, 2023. (Sûreté du Québec/handout)

    Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Thurso, Que. over the summer.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the incident happened at around 11 p.m. on July 31 at a home on rue Élisabeth.

    Police said two people entered the home and a fight broke out. One person was injured.

    The suspects then fled in a vehicle police said might have been a white Jeep.

    The SQ released a sketch of one of the suspects in a news release Wednesday, describing him as white, approximately 38 to 50 years old, about 6-feet tall (183 cm) and weighing around 250 lbs (113 kg), with a neck tattoo.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News