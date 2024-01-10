Quebec police seek help identifying Thurso home invasion suspect

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Thurso, Que. over the summer.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the incident happened at around 11 p.m. on July 31 at a home on rue Élisabeth.

Police said two people entered the home and a fight broke out. One person was injured.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle police said might have been a white Jeep.

The SQ released a sketch of one of the suspects in a news release Wednesday, describing him as white, approximately 38 to 50 years old, about 6-feet tall (183 cm) and weighing around 250 lbs (113 kg), with a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.