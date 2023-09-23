Quebec police seek help finding missing woman last seen in Ottawa

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen in Ottawa.

Angel Chief-Ruperthouse, 24, of parc de La Vérendrye, Que., was last seen at around 4 p.m. Friday at the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa.

Sûreté du Québec said in a news release that her family has reason to be concerned for her safety.

She is described as 5-foot-5 (166 cm) and around 220 lbs (100 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of the moon on her right arm and a purple piercing on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow sweater, a black jacket, a brown and green coat, and a black bag containing her personal belongings.

Anyone who sees Angel Chief-Ruperthouse is asked to contact 911. In addition, anyone with information that could help find this person can contact the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.