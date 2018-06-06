MRC des Collines Police say a grey Toyota Venza, found submerged in the Gatineau River in the Chelsea area Wednesday morning, may have been stolen from Ottawa.

No one was inside the vehicle when it was found.

Police say they have been in touch with the owners, but add their investigation is ongoing with the help of Ottawa Police.

So far, MRC des Collines Police say they have no leads about who may have driven the car into the river.

Anyone with information is asked to call 819-459-9911.