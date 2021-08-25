Advertisement
Quebec man facing impaired driving charges after boats collide in Gananoque
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 8:49AM EDT
(Photo courtesy: Facebook/Gananoque Police Service)
GANANOQUE, ONT. -- A 71-year-old Quebec man is facing impaired driving charges after two boats collided at the Gananoque Marina.
Gananoque police responded to a call at the marina on Tuesday.
Police say after speaking with all involved persons, the driver of one of the boats was asked to provide a breath sample.
A Quebec man was charged with Operating a Conveyance with Over 80 mg of alcohol as well as Operation of a Conveyance While Impaired by Alcohol.
The man's driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and he will appear in court in October.