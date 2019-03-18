

The Canadian Press





SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ont. -- Ontario provincial police say a 79-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into alleged historical sexual assaults.

Investigators with the detachment in South Glengarry, Ont., say the alleged incidents date back to 1976 and involve a young male victim.

Police say the accused was arrested on March 12.

They say he is charged with two counts of indecent assault on a male.

Police say the man had been living in Vercheres, Que.

He is set to appear in court in early April.