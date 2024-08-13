Quebec man arrested in alleged theft of $150k of vehicles, tools in Lanark Highlands

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 38-year-old man allegedly in possession of thousands of dollars' worth of vehicles and tools stolen west of Ottawa.

OPP say they executed a search warrant at a home on McDonalds Corners Road in the Township of Lanark Highlands on Tuesday.

Officers continue to review the recovered items, but believe the stolen property is worth "well over" $150,000.

The recovered property includes three vehicles, two trailers and two Kubota lawn mowers.

A man from Cantley, Que. has been charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Friday.

An investigation continues by the Lanark County OPP.