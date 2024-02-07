OTTAWA
    • Quebec man, 24, facing charges after alleged tire fraud stymied at Quinte West, Ont. dealership

    The Ontario Provincial Police says a 24-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to defraud a dealership in Quinte West, Ont.

    Police say they received a call Tuesday alleging the accused attempted to fraudulently buy tires from a dealership on Highway 33.

    The call reported that the accused ran away when he was confronted by staff; however, police say, they were able to locate and arrest him a short distance away.

    Jonathan Bergeron has been charged with fraud over $5000, fraud under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of a credit card and failure to comply with probation order.

    He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Wednesday.

