Quebec man, 24, facing charges after alleged tire fraud stymied at Quinte West, Ont. dealership

The Ontario Provincial Police says a 24-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to defraud a dealership in Quinte West, Ont.

Police say they received a call Tuesday alleging the accused attempted to fraudulently buy tires from a dealership on Highway 33.

The call reported that the accused ran away when he was confronted by staff; however, police say, they were able to locate and arrest him a short distance away.

Jonathan Bergeron has been charged with fraud over $5000, fraud under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of a credit card and failure to comply with probation order.

He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Wednesday.