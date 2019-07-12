Quebec Highway 50 closed between Buckingham and Thurso for serious crash
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:17PM EDT
Quebec Provincial Police say a stretch of Highway 50 between Buckingham and Thurso is closed following a serious collision.
An eastbound vehicle collided with a tractor trailer at around 9:45 a.m. Friday. Police say it appears the eastbound vehicle had, for reasons under investigation, left its lane and struck the trailer. The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Highway 50 is closed in both directions between Doherty Rd. and Highway 317, north of Thurso.
Police could not say when the highway might reopen.