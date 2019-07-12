

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec Provincial Police say a stretch of Highway 50 between Buckingham and Thurso is closed following a serious collision.

An eastbound vehicle collided with a tractor trailer at around 9:45 a.m. Friday. Police say it appears the eastbound vehicle had, for reasons under investigation, left its lane and struck the trailer. The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions between Doherty Rd. and Highway 317, north of Thurso.

Police could not say when the highway might reopen.