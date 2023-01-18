Quebec driver going 180 km/h on Hwy. 417 facing stunt driving charge

A Laval, Que. driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped travelling 70 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a driver going 180 km/h on Hwy. 417 in the Hawkesbury area on Tuesday.

The speed limit on Highway 417 is 110 km/h from Ottawa to the Quebec border.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for a week.