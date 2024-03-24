PWHL Ottawa gives unforgettable experience to Nunavut girls hockey players
It's a moment Victoria Lindell will never forget — watching warm-ups on PWHL Ottawa’s home bench ahead of their match against PWHL Toronto.
"I’m speechless it's really cool. I'm so happy to be here," said the 11-year-old from Iqualuit, Nunavut.
She and 30 members of the Iqaluit Blizzards are in town for their first all-girls tournament and first PWHL game.
"Coming from an isolated area, we don't get this often," said Lauren Perrin, one of the coaches of the Blizzards.
These young athletes are part of a new hockey program in northern communities for girls ranging from ages 9 to 18. Coaches say the berth of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has played a key role in igniting interest in the sport.
"Living in a fly-in only community, we have two arenas, but getting them to the big stage and pro hockey in general is a new experience for some or just something they don't get as often based on accessibility," said Alli McKinnon, also a coach with the Iqaluit Blizzards.
"To be able to know this league is reaching all communities and come down and experience their own games it's phenomenal," said PWHL head coach Carla Macleod.
The girls were recently invited to a PWHL Ottawa practice, each one keeping a keen eye on the ice before spending some time with the players.
"I liked meeting them and having my puck signed," said Lindell. "I met Emma Buckles, she's very, very nice."
“For them to be here and meet us we are learning just as much from them and as they are learning from us and excited for them to bring the noise (at the game),” said PWHL Ottawa's Emma Buckles during Saturday's morning skate.
The girls delivered as they cheered along in a jam packed arena. PWHL Ottawa gave the girls a victory, defeating PWHL Toronto 5-3 and ending their 11 game win streak.
It's a moment 10-year-old Mia Holland will take with her back to Nunavut as she continues chasing her dreams to join the professional league's ranks.
"To see professional players play and to know I can be like that one day," said Holland.
