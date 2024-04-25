PWHL hockey, pride on display at TD Place Arena

Ottawa’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) held its first pride night, celebrating diversity and the game on Wednesday.

The celebration started with a tailgate party on the football field. The festivities moved inside the Arena at TD Place where fans packed the stands almost 8,000 witnessing the game against Boston

Kim Anderson arrived early, taking in the sun blanketing the field as dance music played and fans enjoyed the entertainment. Food and games were on hand helping take the chill out of the spring breeze.

“I think this is huge for both communities the LGBTQ+ community, women (and) the hockey community. I think this is a great time to celebrate,” Anderson said. “Women are strong women are powerful. We can do what we want. We are passionate. We can play the sport just as well as anyone else we are showing that here today. Hopefully, we are going to get a spot in the playoffs as well.”

Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer (38) celebrates their shootout win against Boston with teammate Daryl Watts (9) during PWHL hockey action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The day all part of the inclusive vision of the PWHL, emphasising that hockey is for everyone. The popularity of the women’s professional game is a testament to that idea according to organizers. Erin Thompson, the director of business operations for PWHL Ottawa says Wednesday was a huge success for the team and the community.

“It’s about making people feel welcome in our arena, in our building, watching this amazing sport watching the women preforming in front of them,” Thompson said. “I just think it’s such a happy place to be supporting the rainbow flag.”