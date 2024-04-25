OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • PWHL hockey, pride on display at TD Place Arena

    Share

    Ottawa’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) held its first pride night, celebrating diversity and the game on Wednesday.

    The celebration started with a tailgate party on the football field. The festivities moved inside the Arena at TD Place where fans packed the stands almost 8,000 witnessing the game against Boston

    Kim Anderson arrived early, taking in the sun blanketing the field as dance music played and fans enjoyed the entertainment. Food and games were on hand helping take the chill out of the spring breeze.

     “I think this is huge for both communities the LGBTQ+ community, women (and) the hockey community. I think this is a great time to celebrate,” Anderson said. “Women are strong women are powerful. We can do what we want. We are passionate. We can play the sport just as well as anyone else we are showing that here today. Hopefully, we are going to get a spot in the playoffs as well.”

    Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer (38) celebrates their shootout win against Boston with teammate Daryl Watts (9) during PWHL hockey action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    The day all part of the inclusive vision of the PWHL, emphasising that hockey is for everyone. The popularity of the women’s professional game is a testament to that idea according to organizers. Erin Thompson, the director of business operations for PWHL Ottawa says Wednesday was a huge success for the team and the community.

     “It’s about making people feel welcome in our arena, in our building, watching this amazing sport watching the women preforming in front of them,” Thompson said. “I just think it’s such a happy place to be supporting the rainbow flag.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants

    Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News