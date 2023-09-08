Purolator rolls out electric fleet for parcel delivery in Ottawa
Purolator staff will now be delivering packages on electric cargo bikes and low-speed vehicles in Centretown and the Glebe.
Purolator president and CEO John Ferguson joined Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city staff to unveil the new green delivery fleet and Purolator Shipping Centre on Bank Street.
"Our new electric vehicles that are more sustainable, so less emissions, less pollution and eliminates urban congestion with bigger trucks," Ferguson said. "It's the new way to really trying to handle downtown logistics or last mile delivery services with these amazing new technology vehicles."
The fleet of four e-bikes and two low-speed vehicles will each replace a standard delivery van, and will be used in the initial rollout to deliver packages year-round in Centretown and the Glebe.
Purolator will use electric cargo bikes and low-speed vehicles to deliver packages in Centretown and the Glebe. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa is the fourth Canadian city to introduce e-bikes and low-speed vehicles by Purolator.
The city of Ottawa and Purolator say the delivery zone will expand to other areas of the capital in the future.
"The use of electric cargo bikes and low-speed vehicles will help reduce congestion on Ottawa roads, Tim Tierney, chair of the Transportation Committee, said. "These smaller, more environmentally friendly vehicles can easily navigate busy downtown streets, with zero emissions, less noise, and ability to deliver just as many packages as larger, gas-powered vehicles.
The vehicles will operate out of the new Purolator Shipping Centre at 512 Bank Street, which offers 24/7 self-service shopping options.
Purolator says its e-bike has capacity for approximately 60 pieces per trip, and is winterized for year-round operations. The electric low-speed vehicle can travel up to 40 km/h and can carry approximately 80 pieces per trip.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' CNN has learned.
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
WATCH | Mysterious golden organism discovered off the coast of Alaska
An unidentified orb-like organism described as 'biological in origin' was discovered during a remote deep-sea dive off the coast of Alaska last week.
The death toll from flooding in central Greece has increased to 10, while 4 others are missing
The death toll from severe flooding in central Greece rose to 10 people Friday, while another four remained missing, the country's civil protection minister said. Rescue crews in helicopters and boats ferried hundreds of people from inundated villages to safety.
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
-
Heat warnings in effect in N.B., N.S. heading into the weekend
Heat warnings have been issued across parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Friday.
Toronto
-
This is how 2 Greenbelt deals went down, according to developers
While no one explicitly told developers that Ontario planned to open up the protected Greenbelt for housing last year, the government telegraphed that message to builders through actions - and silence, the province's integrity commissioner found.
-
The Toronto Blue Jays' radio broadcasters won't be joining the team on the road this season
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of only two MLB teams not to resume in-person broadcasts of road games.
-
Some Ontario hospitals are reinstating masking requirements
Some eastern Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask requirements in patient-care areas as the respiratory virus season approaches.
Montreal
-
Paid parking will be extended in downtown Montreal starting this November
The City of Montreal is extending paid parking downtown, meaning late-night visitors will have to feed the meter until 11 p.m. most evenings.
-
COVID-19 cases in Quebec hospitals have tripled in the past month
The number of people infected with COVID-19 and staying in Quebec hospitals has tripled in the past month, Health Minister Christian Dubé reported Friday morning.
-
CAQ members say they don't feel dissatisfaction from Quebecers on the ground
CAQ ministers and MNAs interviewed on the sidelines of their caucus meeting Friday say they don't sense any dissatisfaction on the ground, despite a 'SOM-Le Soleil' poll showing that nearly half of Quebecers have felt their appreciation for the government decline.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police investigate attempted murder, suspicious death cases
Detectives with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment on John Street and an an attempted murder case at the waterfront boardwalk.
-
Illegal northern Ont. moose hunt ends with $8,700K in fines
Two northern Ontario men pled guilty to hunting violations related to a 2021 hunt in the District of Timiskaming.
-
Northern Ont. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel, crashing
A driver in northern Ontario got a very scary wake-up call after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their vehicle.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
The London Police Service's Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man and woman were found dead Thursday inside a west end apartment.
-
Dundas St fire deemed arson, one person charged
London police have charged a man with arson after a fire broke out at a vacant building on Dundas Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Suspect allegedly steals two vehicles, evades police in ‘chaotic’ arrest
A St. Thomas resident is facing more than 30 charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles and damaging three police cruisers while trying to evade arrest.
Winnipeg
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
Hail damage claims rising in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is on track to see one of its worst years for hail-related damage claims.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charges
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing new terrorism charges.
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Sentencing hearing continues for Ager Hasan
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, addressed the court Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
'She wanted to help people:' Calgary breast cancer research advocate, 39, dies after disease metastasized
A young mother who openly shared her experience with terminal breast cancer on social media and called for government changes in research and screening has died.
-
Canada's sports minister tells hockey leaders at summit to 'step up'
Canada's new sports minister isn't ready to laud Hockey Canada on its efforts to change the sport's culture.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate drops in August, employment increases for second consecutive month
Alberta's unemployment rate fell last month, dropping back to where it sat back in June 2023.
Saskatoon
-
'Almost like the plane ran over it': Saskatoon elite cyclist's bike wrecked on Air Canada flight
An elite cyclist based in Saskatoon says Air Canada is denying her claim after her high-performance bike was wrecked.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
-
YWCA Saskatoon launches $19M expansion campaign
The YWCA Saskatoon is more than doubling its capacity as part of an expansion and renovation of its facility.
Edmonton
-
Firearm used in B.C. kidnapping linked to Alberta man: police
Several firearms and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition were recently found in a Fort McMurray man's apartment.
-
New affordable housing development coming to Holyrood neighbourhood
A parcel of land in the Holyrood neighbourhood will soon be home to Edmonton's newest supportive housing development.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate drops in August, employment increases for second consecutive month
Alberta's unemployment rate fell last month, dropping back to where it sat back in June 2023.
Vancouver
-
Arson suspected to have caused $1M in damage at logging site: Prince George RCMP
An arson investigation has been launched in Prince George after police say three machines were burned beyond repair at a logging site last weekend.
-
B.C's Cantonese speakers advocate for language amid suppression in Hong Kong
Some Metro Vancouver Cantonese speakers say their language's fate is uncertain in Hong Kong, and are urging overseas communities to fight to preserve its survival and growth.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Number in hospital triples in a month
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than tripled in the last month, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Regina
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
-
Regina's mayor says there is a biohazard where a city hall encampment stood
The grass has grown back at Regina City Hall where a homeless encampment once sat but the public is still being told to stay away and the area continues to be fenced off.
-
Sask. court slaps construction firm with $70,000 fine after worker seriously injured
KMS Construction Ltd. was issued a $70,000 fine following an incident that seriously injured a worker.