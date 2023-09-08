Purolator rolls out electric fleet for parcel delivery in Ottawa

Purolator staff will now be delivering packages on electric cargo bikes and low-speed vehicles in Centretown and the Glebe.

Purolator president and CEO John Ferguson joined Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city staff to unveil the new green delivery fleet and Purolator Shipping Centre on Bank Street.

"Our new electric vehicles that are more sustainable, so less emissions, less pollution and eliminates urban congestion with bigger trucks," Ferguson said. "It's the new way to really trying to handle downtown logistics or last mile delivery services with these amazing new technology vehicles."

The fleet of four e-bikes and two low-speed vehicles will each replace a standard delivery van, and will be used in the initial rollout to deliver packages year-round in Centretown and the Glebe.

Purolator will use electric cargo bikes and low-speed vehicles to deliver packages in Centretown and the Glebe. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa is the fourth Canadian city to introduce e-bikes and low-speed vehicles by Purolator.

The city of Ottawa and Purolator say the delivery zone will expand to other areas of the capital in the future.

"The use of electric cargo bikes and low-speed vehicles will help reduce congestion on Ottawa roads, Tim Tierney, chair of the Transportation Committee, said. "These smaller, more environmentally friendly vehicles can easily navigate busy downtown streets, with zero emissions, less noise, and ability to deliver just as many packages as larger, gas-powered vehicles.

The vehicles will operate out of the new Purolator Shipping Centre at 512 Bank Street, which offers 24/7 self-service shopping options.

Purolator says its e-bike has capacity for approximately 60 pieces per trip, and is winterized for year-round operations. The electric low-speed vehicle can travel up to 40 km/h and can carry approximately 80 pieces per trip.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron