Puppy recovering from surgery to repair broken leg at Ottawa Humane Society

Angel the dog is recovering at the Ottawa Humane Society after undergoing surgery for a broken leg. (Ottawa Humane Society/release) Angel the dog is recovering at the Ottawa Humane Society after undergoing surgery for a broken leg. (Ottawa Humane Society/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina