The popular attraction Pumpkinferno is making it’s debut in Kingston.

The event put on by the St. Lawrence Parks Commission is being held at Fort Henry from Oct. 1 until Oct. 30.

The national historic site will be lit up with over 7,000 hand-carved artificial pumpkins. Visitors walk through several visitors can walk through.

Geoff Waycik, the Fort’s director of historic sites, says the event is for all ages.

The event was first introduced at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg in 2012, and has proven to be a popular draw with tens of thousands attending each year.

While that’s still ongoing, Waycik says, the Commission wanted to bring the family-friendly event to the Fort too.

“Pumpkinferno is not spooky, it’s not scary, it’s just a total delight that everyone from one to 101 can enjoy,” he explains.

"It’s a bit of a mystery and it’s a bit of awe, but it’s also something that people can connect with, because, ever since I was a kid, I was carving pumpkins. So when you come here, and you see these pumpkins, it’s something you can connect with.”

While both Upper Canada Village and Fort Henry will have Pumpkinferno displays, Waycik insists they’re different and visitors can attend both.

“Two very separate experiences but they have their own unique flair,” he says. “An 1860’s village with old buildings and this limestone wonder. So very unique and identifiable characteristics between the two.”

There are several different themes and displays. Waycik says it can take about two years to create and carve every one.

Hours of Operation:

• October 1 to October 17 from 7pm-10pm

• October 18 to October 31 from 6:30 pm - 10 pm

• Arrival timeslots scheduled every half hour

Tickets are on sale on the St Lawrence Parks website, and must be purchased in advance due to COVID-19 restrictions.