Public pool in Winchester, Ont. closed due to staffing shortage

The Winchester Centennial Pool will be closed today and on Friday due to staffing shortages.

The Township of North Dundas says the pool in Winchester, Ont. is closed for public swims and adult and lane swims over the next two days.

Participants in pool rentals, swimming lessons and swim team will be contacted separately regarding the next steps due to the pool closure.

The Chesterville Public Pool remains open for public swim and adult and lane swim.

The city of Ottawa was forced to cancel some public swims and 50 learn-to-swim classes this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards at indoor pools.

Some National Capital Commission beaches in Gatineau Park and at Leamy Lake may be unsupervised at times over the summer due to a staffing shortage.