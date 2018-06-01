

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A memorial is planned for the Ottawa librarian who died of injuries sustained during a brutal daytime attack last week.

59-year-old Elisabeth Salm was working at Ottawa's Christian Science Reading Room when police say she was assaulted.

She later died in hospital.

On Friday, several organizations will gather at the Human Rights Monument near City Hall to denounce violence against women.

The event starts at noon.