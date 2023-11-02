Public lines up to have a say on Lansdowne 2.0 as councillors introduce motions to alter plans

As a marathon meeting got underway on the Lansdowne 2.0 project, councillors move several motions to make changes to the $419 million plan, including adding a third residential tower, a green roof for the arena and a new roof on the north side stands.

Eighty-six speakers signed up to have their say before a joint meeting of the finance and corporate services committee and the planning and housing committee at Ottawa City Hall, with the meeting expected to continue until at least Friday.

"The plan being presented today already incorporates considerable feedback from the community since the previous concept was presented 18 months ago," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said at the start of the meeting. "We will continue to hear input from the community. It's great to see so many people care about the future of Lansdowne Park.

The Lansdowne 2.0 project includes building a new north side stands at TD Place Stadium, a new 5,500-seat arena and two residential towers. The price tag for the new plan increased $87.5 million. If approved, Lansdowne 2.0 would be funded by $312.7 million in debt, with debt servicing estimated at $16.4 million a year.

Coun. Tim Tierney introduced a motion to include the third residential tower at Lansdowne, after the tower was removed from the revised plan. Two motions were tabled to increase the level of affordable housing associated with Lansdowne 2.0.

Coun. Shawn Menard, who represents the riding home to Lansdowne, introduced several new amendments including adding a roof to the proposed north side stands at Lansdowne.

Coun. Theresa Kavanagh introduced a motion to include a green roof on the new event centre located at the east end of TD Place. Coun. Ariel Troster tabled a motion to introduce a low fare or free transit project on OC Transpo Routes 6 and 7, with the cost offset by increasing the ticket surcharge for events at Lansdowne.

If Council approves the Lansdowne 2.0 plan, construction on the new event centre would begin in 2024 and be completed by 2027, while construction on the north side stands will begin in 2026 and wrap up in 2029.

Public delegations

The Ottawa Raging Grannies appeared before the committee, singing a song urging councillors to reject the plan.

"Lansdowne 2.0 will rip the city off. Lansdowne 2.0 will rip the city off. Lansdowne 2.0 will rip the city off, so pause it, take another look," they sang.

The Raging Grannies sang their delegation. We are on 16. Out of 86. pic.twitter.com/ZcMK8rAztg — ArielTroster (she/her) (@ArielTroster) November 2, 2023

The first speaker during public delegations called on the city of Ottawa to look at the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group funding the project.

"The cost are far from certain," Richard Wagner said, adding there may be cost overruns that must be paid for by taxpayers. "The $419 million construction costs is a Class C estimate, which will increase over time because Class C estimates are not final estimates."

Wagner says the city of Ottawa should look at renovating TD Place Arena and the north-side stands at TD Place, instead of replacing them.

The Glebe Community Association says it does not believe the proposed Lansdowne 2.0 will lead to a successful space in the Glebe. June Creelman noted there is no plans for a roof on the football stadium and no improvements to transit access to Lansdowne.

"We know that Lansdowne is dead on weekdays from 9 to 5 Monday to Friday and there's nothing in this plan that is going to address that fundamental weakness and underuse of that land most of the day," Creelman said Thursday afternoon. "The number one reason this is not a good plan is that it's never been a plan to make Lansdowne a better public space for Ottawa. It started as a financial sustainability plan for OSEG and the Lansdowne Park Partnership, so it's been driven by that financial goal rather than by planning a great public space for residents of Ottawa."

The president and CEO of Ottawa Tourism says it supports Lansdowne 2.0.

"A new arena and event space will allow Ottawa to bid on and host more sporting and special events, bringing more visitors, business and visibility to our city," Michael Crockatt said. "This is an opportunity for Ottawa to position itself as a destination where sport tourism plays a bigger role permanently."